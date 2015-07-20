Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Oil, Gas Spill Reported at Cuyama Lease

Santa Barbara County Fire responds to approximate 5-barrel spill from two broken oil and gas lines at Russell Ranch in Cuyama

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to broken oil and gas lines in the Cuyama area Monday morning.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to broken oil and gas lines in the Cuyama area Monday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo )
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 20, 2015 | 11:42 a.m.

A small oil spill was reported Monday morning at a Cuyama oil lease, and Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to two broken gas and oil lines.

The spill is reported to have been about five barrels, and was reported at 7:06 a.m., according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A gas line and an oil line broke at the Russell Ranch in the 8700 block of Highway 166 in Cuyama, located in San Luis Obispo County.

Santa Barbara County Fire sent one engine and a battalion chief to the scene, who stayed until a hazardous material crew arrived from San Luis Obispo.

The ruptures were reported to have happened at plant nine on the Russell Lease property, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters discovered that a three-inch line had ruptured, which was transporting gas, oil and water mix, along with another four-inch line, believed to be carrying crude oil, Zaniboni said.

Both lines have been shut down.

Initial reports stated that the oil had reached a nearby riverbed, but Zaniboni said that there was no product in the river and that a dam had been built to prevent more leakage.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

