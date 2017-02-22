Small Quake Near Gaviota Rattles Parts of Santa Barbara County

A small earthquake centered in the ocean near Gaviota rattled parts of Santa Barbara County Wednesday night.

The temblor, measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 8:49 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S.G.S placed the epicenter of the quake about 13 miles south of Solvang, which puts it in the Santa Barbara Channel, and said it occurred about 4 miles beneath the surface.

It was felt in surrounding areas, but no damage was reported.

