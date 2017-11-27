Small Vegetation Fire Breaks Out Along Highway 101 in Western Goleta
Blaze was burning in the eucalyptus grove between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks, near the Bacara Resort
Flames from a small vegetation fire are visible Monday night along Highway 101 in western Goleta. No stuctures were damaged or threatened. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| November 27, 2017 | 8:58 p.m.
A Santa Barbara County firefighter sprays water on a small vegetation fire that broke out Monday night along Highway 101 in western Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
Firefighters responded Monday evening to a small vegetation fire burning along Highway 101 at the western edge of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Four engines and a water tender were dispatched at 6:42 p.m. to the blaze, which was along the southbound lanes just west of the Winchester Canyon Road offramp, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
The fire — estimated at 50 by 50 feet — was burning in the eucalyptus grove between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks, Eliason said.
The area is just north of the Bacara Resort and Spa.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, and no structures were threatened, Eliason said.
Railroad activity was shut down for a time, and the right-hand freeway lane also was closed.
An investigator was dispatched to search for the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The right hand lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed for a time Monday night while firefighters battled a small vegetation fire in western Goleta. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
