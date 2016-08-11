Small Vegetation Fire Chars 1 Acre Along Nojoqui Grade

Cause of blaze north of Gaviota remained under investigation; no structures threatened

A vegetation fire that broke out Thursday evening along Highway 101 north of Gaviota was quickly contained by Santa Barbara County firefighters.

The blaze was reported at about 7:15 p.m. along the southbound highway lanes north of the Nojoqui Summit, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

About an acre of grass and brush was charred, Zaniboni said, but no structures were threatened.

The right-hand highway lane was shut down for a time to make room for emergency vehicles.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.