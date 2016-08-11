Small Vegetation Fire Chars 1 Acre Along Nojoqui Grade
Cause of blaze north of Gaviota remained under investigation; no structures threatened
Santa Barbara County firefighters douse the flames from a vegetation fire that charred about an acre along the Nojoqui Grade north of Gaviota Thursday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| August 11, 2016 | 9:12 p.m.
A vegetation fire that broke out Thursday evening along Highway 101 north of Gaviota was quickly contained by Santa Barbara County firefighters.
The blaze was reported at about 7:15 p.m. along the southbound highway lanes north of the Nojoqui Summit, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
About an acre of grass and brush was charred, Zaniboni said, but no structures were threatened.
The right-hand highway lane was shut down for a time to make room for emergency vehicles.
Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Zaniboni said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.