Small Vegetation Fire Doused in Isla Vista

A vegetation fire burned about a quarter of an acre in Isla Vista early Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 12:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of El Colegio Road, near Camino Corto, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The fire was burning in grass with a slow rate of spread due to the foggy conditions overnight, Sadecki said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

