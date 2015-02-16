Crews Extinguish Small Vegetation Fire Near Paradise Campground in Los Padres Forest

Fire crews responded to a small vegetation fire near the Paradise Campground in the Los Padres National Forest on Monday morning, quickly drawing a line around the 20-foot-by-20-foot area.

Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County fire engines responded to the scene on Paradise Road around 11 a.m.

There were some gusty winds at the time, at five to 10 miles per hour, but nothing that made the fire spread, Los Padres spokesman Andrew Madsen said.

County Fire sent two engines and a battalion chief to assist Los Padres with the spot fire, which was reported to be in heavy brush across the river from the campground, public information officer Mike Eliason said. It took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire.

There were stringent campfire restrictions in Los Padres National Forest for many months last year, even prohibiting them in campgrounds, but current rules allow dispersed fires throughout the forest, Madsen said. The forest has had lower campfire restrictions since December, when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department went to a “winter preparedness level” scaling back the response to reported vegetation fires.

“It’s kind of open right now, but if we don’t get any more rain here, or any sizeable amounts of rain, we’ll probably go to a Level 2, confining campfires to campgrounds, before too much longer,” Madsen said.

