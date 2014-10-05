Small Vegetation Fire Extinguished on Paradise Road Near Highway 154

No injuries in blaze that destroyed pickup and camper before spreading to brush

A small vegetation fire broke out after a pickup and camper caught on fire Sunday on Paradise Road near Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

All of the occupants safely got out of the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m., and was contained in the camper and a small portion of the surrounding brush around 7:25 p.m., fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Four county fire engines responded to the fire and were assisted by the volunteer Painted Cave and San Marcos fire departments.

The cause of the camper fire was under investigation, Sadecki said.

Traffic on Highway 154 was stopped for about two hours during the incident.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.