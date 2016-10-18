Small Vegetation Fire Reported on Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a report of a vegetation fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. to Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the fire had burned a 10-by-20-yard area on the west side of the highway.

U.S. Forest Service crews also were responding to the blaze.

There were reports of downed power lines in the area, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

The area is under a Red Flag Warning calling for gusty winds and low humidity.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.