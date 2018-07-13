Small Vegetation Fire Reported Along Highway 101 Near El Capitan State Beach

Blaze burning between the highway and the railroad tracks blackened about a quarter acre

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning along Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach on the Gaviota Coast.

The blaze, reported between the highway and the railroad tracks — on the south side of Highway 101 just south of the state park — was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The fire was burning in moderate brush with a slow rate of spread, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Smoke was reported blowing across the highway, but all lanes remained open, according to emergency radio traffic.

However, traffic was reported to be slow in the area.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped after about a quarter acre was blackened, Eliason said.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

