Small Vegetation Fire Reported in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning near Olive Hill Road in Orcutt.

The blaze, south of Clark Avenue, broke out shortly before 4 p.m., and initial units on scene reported an area about 100 by 100 feet had been charred by the fire, which was burning in heavy brush.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and remained on scene doing mop-up, according to emergency radio traffic.

A county helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but was later canceled.

Additional details were not immediately available.

