Small Vegetation Fire Reported Near McKinley School in Santa Barbara

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, a parent was driving to campus to pick up her child from the A-OK Afterschool Program at McKinley Elementary School at 350 Loma Alta Dr. in Santa Barbara.

The parent spotted fire in a section of vegetation next to the school cafeteria.

The parent alerted A-OK staff member Kevin Ruiz, who pulled the fire alarm. Approximately 85 children in the A-OK afterschool program were in the cafeteria, having supper.

The children were immediately evacuated and no one was hurt. The A-OK Afterschool Program serves children in grades 1-6.

There did not appear to be any visible damage to the school.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Barbara Keyani is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.