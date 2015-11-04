Small Works Holiday Art Show Opens Nov. 27 at Solvang Antiques

Advice

Solvang Antiques together with Judith Hale Gallery announce their annual Small Works Holiday Art Show opening Nov. 27, 2015, and running through December 2015.

Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery will be celebrating the opening with a reception for the artists and public Saturday, Nov. 28 from 12–4 p.m. There will be refreshments and an opportunity for the public to visit with the attending artists.

The gallery will feature a different artist demonstration each Saturday from 12–4 p.m. during this major show.

Opening the show on Nov. 28 will be Dirk Foslien and Nancy Phelps, two of the gallery’s most popular oil painters, to demonstrate their painting styles.

Foslien was trained in the techniques of the old masters when he studied at the Muse Academy in Baltimore, Md., then began his career as a fine art painter. More recently he has undertaken figurative work, which has just begun to be shown.

Joining Foslien is local artist and impressionistic painter Phelps, who is widely recognized for the extensive work that she has done on the beautiful murals in Lompoc.

The demonstration schedule continues with oil painter Sheryl Knight on Dec. 5, then oil and pastel painter Joe Mancuso together with sculptor Dee Prater Dec. 12, and finally stone carver Lou Mariani Dec. 19.

This is a great opportunity for the public to enjoy recognized artists at work.

Santa Maria artist, Knight, has received numerous awards for her juried paintings at national events and is popular in the California plein air festivals.

Mancuso is very accomplished in pastel. His portfolio consists of many paintings of the Sierras.

Prater works in a unique art form with her Lamina Process sculpture. She is equally comfortable working in wax for her bronzes or papier-mâché for Lamina, and her equine sculpture is exceptional.

Another favorite among visitors and staff is stone carver Mariani, who loves to share with guests information about the tools, concepts and stones that he uses for his creations like the Arizona onyx of his new “Rooster”.

The works of all the gallery artists will be exhibited for this seasonal opening. New works will be on display by Howard Carr, Betty Carr, Vicki Catapano, Vic Fisher and many more.

Come see the Small Works Holiday Art Show, a perfect time to select a gift of art for your holiday giving.

— Heather Simioni represents Solvang Antiques.