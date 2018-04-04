Smaller Field Doesn’t Suit SBCC Men’s Soccer in 0-0 Draw

Soccer

It took a while for SBCC to get used to the smaller grass field at Bakersfield College on Tuesday night but once the Vaqueros did, they controlled the second half of a 0-0 men’s soccer tie.

Santa Barbara, rated No. 4 in the state and No. 6 in the nation, is 3-0-1. Bakersfield is 0-3-3. It was the second straight shutout for the Vaquero defense and goalie Shane Pitcock.

“We didn’t play well early,” said coach John Sisterson. “The small grass field didn’t suit us. We dominated the second half but we just couldn’t convert our chances.”

SBCC outshot the Renegades 9-1 in the second half and 16-3 for the game. The Vaqueros enjoyed a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal and 10-1 in corner kicks.

“Mitchell Walker and Zachary Sneddon were great on defense,” Sisterson added. “They won everything in the air.”

The Vaqueros will host Clovis on Friday at 2 p.m.

