Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

smART Families Date Night Sparks Creativity

Art education program gives parents a chance to discover their inner artist

By Julia Rodgers, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 12, 2008 | 2:13 p.m.

It wasn’t your ordinary Santa Barbara Museum of Art event. As couples walked in the door at the Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House last week, they had their photograph taken and printed on a large piece of watercolor paper. Later, they were given oil pastel crayons, epoxy glue and inspiration to help them transform the image into a mixed media masterpiece. (Click here for the slideshow.)

“It’s the most innovative party I’ve been to,” Jessica Schaeman said as she put the finishing touches on her creation. “I actually learned something, and it was fun!”

The “Date Night” event gave couples from smART Families, a SBMA affiliate group, a chance to discover their inner artist and have a playful night in the studio while also enjoying food, cocktails and a short educational presentation by one of the museum’s docents.

The inspiration for the evening came from the museum’s current exhibition, Identities, which runs through Sept. 14 and includes 25 works from the museum’s contemporary collection, many of which are quite large in scale. The artists featured in the exhibit used a wide variety of media to express personal feelings and broader perceptions about racial, sexual and cultural identity.

“smART Families isn’t just about educating our kids about art, it’s about educating the parents as well,” said Ted Simmons, who organized the event with local artist Garrett Speirs. Before the parents started to transform their photographs, Speirs gave a brief presentation on technique, showing participants how to use their oil pastels to create a dramatic effect.{mosimage}

Now in its fifth year, “smART Families” is the catchy name of a group of families dedicated to art education for children at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Usual activities include art workshops and bus trips to other art museums — all with their children.

But once a year, parents in the group enjoy a “date night” without the kids. This year’s party gave the 75 parents attending a sophisticated and fun night out on the town and it also raised money to support the museum’s educational programs.

The smART Families steering committee members are chairwoman Amy Mayfield and Kim Blankenhorn, Suzanne Deardorff, Hilary Doubleday, Tisha Ford, Kate Gura, Kisa Heyer, Jill Levinson, Jen Markham, Lizzie Peus, Elizabeth Raith, Julia Rodgers, Laura Shelburne, Ted Simmons, Garrett Speirs, Katherine Stewart, Meghan Stoll, Michele White and Lisa Wolf. smART Families costs $250 a year to join.

For more information about smART Families, e-mail SBMA senior development officer Karen Kawaguchi or call her at 805.884.6428.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 