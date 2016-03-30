Smart & Final Holds Santa Barbara Job Fair

Smart & Final, the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer for household and business customers is holding a job fair in Santa Barbara from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

It will end earlier if positions are filled.

The job fair will be held at 3943 State St. to hire for several immediate openings — cashiers, load crew and clerks in deli, frozen, meat, produce, etc. — for Smart & Final stores in surrounding areas.

Smart & Final is seeking fun, friendly, energetic people who are customer service-oriented and love a team environment. Grocery experience is preferred but not necessary.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and can apply in person with a resume.

California-based Smart & Final is one of the longest continuously-operating food retailers in the U.S.

— Phyllis Banks is public relations, corporate communications and charitable foundation manager for Smart & Final Stores.

