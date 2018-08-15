Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 3:42 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
Connected Life powered by Cox

Smart-Home Technology — and Safety — at Your Fingertips

Smart home technology Click to view larger
High-definition cameras with night vision are just one tool available for a customized smart home security kit. (Cox Communications photo)
By Natalie Holmes for Cox Communications | August 15, 2018 | 10:15 a.m.

When it comes to how the Internet of Things can transform our domestic lives, “smart” is more than just a buzzword. With the help of interconnected devices and controls, homes are becoming ever more comfortable, efficient and safe.

Is your house as safe and efficient as it could be? Probably not. And though the newest residential buildings are fitted some smart technology, the majority of homes do not yet benefit from the full array of available options.

The good news is that smart home technology is becoming more and more accessible, both in terms of cost and operability — and most can be retrofitted into almost any type or age of property. Another bonus is that, thanks to a range of devices and software that can connect to each other and a control panel, you can choose how smart to make your home, and put it together at your own pace.

What’s more, when you improve one aspect, it has positive knock-on effects to others: A smart thermostat makes your environment more pleasant while saving you money on your heating bill, and a camera can protect against intrusion while helping you keep tabs on your pet when you’re not at home.

So what might a smart home look like, and how can you create your own? First, it’s worth considering priorities. What is the most important change you’d like to make to your home? Is it protecting property, reducing your utility bills or making living areas more comfortable? Perhaps it’s a combination of two, or maybe all three.

Safety and security

Carbon monoxide and smoke or fire detectors are not necessarily new. What is new is the “smartness” of such devices — they send digital information to your central control unit (usually a touchscreen panel or dashboard) and allow you to access them remotely, even when you’re miles from home. With the addition of a water sensor to raise the alarm in case of flooding, this suite of tools can add a significant layer of protection to your home and the people who live there.

Sensors that detect motion, the sound of breaking glass, or the opening of a window or door combine to create a robust security system, which, again, can be controlled by a central digital interface. Amazingly, Cox Homelife motion sensors can even tell the difference between humans and animals up to about 70 pounds, so your pet won’t set off any alarms!

Digital video recording also can be added to your smart home security toolkit. High-definition cameras with night vision work both inside and outside, and you can access the footage remotely via a compatible device.

Comfort and efficiency

With peace of mind guaranteed, you can turn your attention to the smart home’s range of other benefits.

Smart plugs, for example, allow you to remotely control, schedule and automate the power going to a device or appliance. Whether that means charging your phone or taking the TV off standby overnight, the technology has a range of energy-saving applications that make things more convenient, too. Plus, because you can remotely check and control the plugs via an app, it can help with those moments of “did I leave the iron on?” panic.

Likewise, smart LED light bulbs let you control your lighting remotely and set schedules. Imagine waking to a subtle, sun colored light in the morning, whatever the weather. Then, when it’s time for bed, the mood automatically changes to sleep-signaling tones, helping you maintain a routine and operate at optimal efficiency, just like your home.

Another staple of the smart home is a connected thermostat that lets you control the temperature of your spaces — in some cases right down to individual rooms. Heading off for a sunny vacation and can’t face coming home to a freezing house? Simply set your heating to switch on a day before you arrive back home. Rather than remembering to make such arrangements before you go, the smart aspect allows you to do this from anywhere with an Internet connection. You can also program in your family’s schedule, so each room is always at its preferred temperature based on how it’s being used at a given time. On top of all that, you’ll likely notice a reduction in your heating bill.

A seemingly small yet significant innovation that ties all of these aspects together is the smart door lock. This lets you lock or unlock doors remotely (or using a key), meaning if anything should go wrong while you’re away, you can grant a trusted person access to your home. No more hiding the spare key beneath a plant pot or under the doormat! And again, it’s the perfect antidote to worries about whether you forgot to lock the front door.

In the digital age, the smart home is a good place to start reaping the benefits of intelligent technology. It empowers people to truly personalize their property and enjoy more convenience, savings and security in a customized way. All of the devices and smart tech featured in this article are available as part of Cox’s Homelife package. Start building your smart home today.

Click here for more stories behind life’s most important connections.

— Natalie Holmes represents Cox Communications.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 