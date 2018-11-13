Smart-Phone App, Heroic Neighbors Credited with Rescuing Disabled Woman from Fire

A smart phone app and heroic neighbors are being credited with rescuing a disabled woman from her burning apartment in Vandenberg Village Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to a fire at an apartment building on the 300 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The blaze was reported by a man in his 60s who was in Santa Barbara at the time, but received an alert on his cell phone that the smoke detector was going off at his residence.

Through the app, he also was able to access a video camera in the apartment, and see that it was filling up with smoke, Eliason said.

He also saw his wife’s walker, and called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

Meanwhile, two upstairs neighbors heard the woman’s cries for help and went to investigate, Eliason said.

They entered the burning apartment and helped the woman, believed to be in her 60s, to safety.

Firefighters were on scene in about six minutes, and were able to quickly douse the flames, which were confined to one bedroom, Eliason said.

The disabled woman was taken by Fire Department ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries, Eliason said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The bedroom sustained major fire and smoke damage, Eliason said, while the rest of the unit had smoke damage.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The husband traveled to the hospital to be reunited with his wife.

Lompoc city firefighters also responded to the blaze.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.