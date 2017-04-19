Smart Thermostat Raffle a Hot Item at Earth Day Fest

The South Coast Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is raffling off smart thermostats at the Community Environmental Council’s 2017 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, at Alameda Park.

The raffle is in promotion of an up to $125 credit available to qualifying customers of SoCalGas and Southern California Edison who have a smart thermostat.

Valued at more than $250, the smart thermostats allow for more efficient heating and cooling.

To enter the raffle, festival-goers go to the SoCalGas or Southern California Edison booths (314-315) in the Public Square zone along Santa Barbara Street.

SCEEP officials will be at the booth offering information and advice to promote efficient and sustainable energy use in our region. Six thermostats will be given away. The drawing is Monday, April 24. Winners will be contacted via phone or email.

To qualify for the $125 in credits, customers who have a smart thermostat and air conditioning enroll in the Smart Power Days program.

On days predicted to be particularly energy-intensive, the smart thermostat-service provider will notify the customer a day in advance and automatically adjust the customer's thermostat temperature to save energy from 2-6 p.m..

(Customers can override the automatic adjustments).

Customers earn $1.25 in bill credits for every kilowatt-hour (kWh) saved during the event, up to $60 per year. For those who receive service from Edison but not SoCalGas, the maximum credit is $75. See full details at SCEEP.org/thermostat.

SCEEP is a partnership of Southern California Edison, SoCalGas, the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara County. The partnership is facilitated by Community Environmental Council.

For more information, visit www.SCEEP.org.

— April Price for South Coast Energy Efficiency Partnership.