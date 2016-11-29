Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Smartphones, Tablets Keep Kids Buzzing at Bedtime

Click to view larger
(Cottage Health photo via Shutterstock)
By Cottage Health | November 29, 2016 | 11:40 a.m.

Smartphones, tablets and other portable media devices can harm children’s sleep, a new study suggests.

Researchers reviewed a number of studies and found an association between children’s use of these devices at bedtime and insufficient sleep, poor sleep quality and excessive daytime sleepiness.

“Contrary to popular belief, media devices are more stimulating to the brain and not the best tool to use to calm down or relax before bedtime,” said Kelly MacDonald, a speech language pathologist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

“This can affect children’s sleep patterns at night and ultimately set them back at school the next day.”

But that’s not all.

“Teachers have reported evening media use especially with violent content can lead to a state of anxiety resulting in nightmares, frequent wakeful periods and not being able to get back to sleep,” MacDonald added.

The new British study was led by Ben Carter of King’s College London. His team looked at the data from 20 prior studies on the issue of kids’ sleep quality and media use, involving a total of more than 125,000 youngsters with an average age of 14 years.

Carter’s group found that kids didn’t even have to actively use smartphones, tablets or other electronic devices to experience sleep troubles — just having them in their bedrooms was enough to show an effect.

Although the study couldn’t prove a cause-and-effect relationship, the researchers recommend steps to limit access to electronic devices at night.

“In the healthy child and especially teenagers the body is growing and changing at such a rapid rate that as much as 9-10 hours per night is needed to support that growth, said Carla Griffith DPT, Cottage Health’s director of Therapy Services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“This is really a challenge when the child/teen’s bedroom is filled with media devices that, when activated, shine a light that makes the brain perceive it is morning.”

Griffith explained that coupled with the peer pressure to stay connected on social media throughout the night makes waking up the next morning to function physically, mentally and emotionally very difficult for children.

Experts say children are averaging more like eight hours of sleep a night, some even less. To allow better “sleep hygiene,” children and especially teens should find another time to play media games, do homework on the computer or read from a tablet rather than late in the evening before bed.

Regular exercise during the day is always a good recommendation for better sleep, as well.

F.Y.I.

The findings were published online Oct. 31 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Sources: Henry Bernstein M.D., a pediatrician at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 