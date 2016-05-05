Smartstones, PathPoint Collaborate to Produce ‘Think to Speak’ Sensorial Communication Platform

Smartstones and PathPoint unveiled their collaboration Tuesday, April 26, 2016, when Smartstones introduced a major breakthrough in the world of assistive communication technology.

Smartstones founded a technology titled :prose that has allowed nonverbal users the ability to “swipe to speak” on an iPhone or iPad, “tap to speak” with the Apple Watch and “gesture to speak” with their patent-pending Touch device.

In collaboration with this technology, Smartstones has joined forces with PathPoint, a nonprofit organization that strives to empower individuals with developmental, psychiatric and physical disabilities in five counties throughout California.

Using :prose’s breakthrough “think to speak” technology, PathPoint participants with severe developmental disabilities have been able to use brainwave commands to communicate while connected to the Emotive EEG headset.

PathPoint Vice President Seth Miller said, “seeing the expression on our participants face when she was able to say a word for the first time just by thinking was a moment I will never forget.”

These commands have produced a form of communication that was once never thought possible — allowing the participants to communicate their thoughts with just a smile, frown or nod of the head.

Founder and CEO of Smartstones Andreas Forsland shared, “communication is the most important part of the human experience, and we want to ensure every person has the ability to express their most basic needs.”

This is exactly what :prose does.

Here’s what happens. :prose translates sensor data such as touch, motion and now thought gestures, into spoken phrases. The integration of EEG technology enables :prose to expand its reach to those who may find touch gestures difficult to perform reliably.

The Impact of :prose

“People have been trying to use neural devices to communicate for decades,” said Gil Trevino, lead direct support professional at PathPoint. “I’m happy to report that Smartstones has achieved this.”

Trevino continued, “Because of :prose’s cutting edge in assistive technology, for the first time we were able to see a neural device empower communication for a nonverbal individual.

“One of our participants now can communicate by using mental commands. Within minutes she was speaking several phrases aloud, compared to years of training with other technologies! This advancement has allowed someone who once was a non-verbal communicator, the ability to communicate her thoughts, feelings and answers in a way she never has before,” Trevino said.

In collaboration with these efforts, Nuri Djavit, EMOTIV chief marketing officer, said, “Emotiv is incredibly proud to be involved in the :prose program and to be providing the wearable EEG component. From the start our mission has been to advance our understanding of the human brain and to find ways to improve the human condition, especially for those facing adversity.”

Smartstones and PathPoint are thrilled to continue their collaboration and to empower communication outlets to those who need it most.

About Smartstones

Smartstones, Inc is a sensory communication company. It’s core product, :prose, is an app that converts sensor data into communication that can be distributed over the internet or spoken aloud.

It’s flagship sensory device, Smartstones Touch, is a handheld gesture recognition device that remotely communicates with apps running on mobile devices and acts as an intuitive controller for :prose.

Forsland was inspired to create a simple, natural way for loved ones to communicate and send moral support for his mother when she was placed on life support for weeks in the ICU, unable to move or speak. Smartstones was founded in 2013.

For more information, visit the company’s Facebook or Twitter. Visit the App Store to download Smartstones :prose.

— Claire Blakey is the communications manager for PathPoint.