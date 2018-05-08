Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Smash Mouth Onstage to Help Open Santa Barbara County Fair

'I’m A Believer,' among band's must memorable hits

Smash Mouth got together in 1994. (Mike Payne)
By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | May 8, 2018 | 12:23 p.m.

They sing the mega-hit songs folks know by heart — “All-Star,” “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby,” “I’m a Believer” — and on Wednesday, July 11, Smash Mouth will bring those tunes to the Santa Barbara County Fair as they kick off the Bud Light Concert Series.

The concert is free with paid admission to the fair. Smash Mouth will perform on the KCOY Main Stage.

“This is going to be a fantastic show to kick off the fair," said Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "They’re a fun band that people love.”

After forming in 1994, it didn’t take long for Smash Mouth to find success. In June 1997 Smash Mouth signed to Interscope Records after the band’s song “Walkin’ On the Sun” was added to L.A. radio station KROQ’s playlist after just one play.

Multi-platinum albums, Top 10 hits, and Grammy nominations followed. Smash Mouth hit double platinum with its major label debut “Fush Yu Mang,” setting things up for an even bigger sophomore album Astrolounge.

That album produced three Top 10 hits — “All-Star,” “Then the Morning Comes” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby” — and is approaching quadruple platinum status. “All-Star” was nominated for a Grammy Award for 1999.

Smash Mouth’s third album produced the single “Pacific Coast Party,” and the hit “I’m A Believer,” paving the way for the band to cross into film. The band provided the soundtrack for Shrek, and made a cameo appearance in the movie Rat Race.

Recently, Smash Mouth collaborated with Darryl McDaniels (A.K.A. “DMC” of pioneering rap legends Run-DMC) on songs for his upcoming album.

In late 2017 Smash Mouth recorded a cover of the Car Seat Headrest (CSH) song, “Something Soon,” with CSH’s Will Toledo returning the homage with his own version of Smash Mouth’s “Fallen Horses.”

This year, Smash Mouth continues its tradition of entertaining troops all over the world. In May, the band will release the all-acoustic version of its debut album Fush Yu Mang in its entirety.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

