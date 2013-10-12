Smell of Smoke Brings Firefighters to Trader Joe’s

The smell of smoke inside the Trader Joe's in Goleta brought full structure-fire responses from firefighters Saturday evening.

Several engines were dispatched at about 5:40 p.m. to the market at 5767 Calle Real in the Calle Real Shopping Center, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.

Initial units on the scene reported no flames or smoke, but did confirm the smell of smoke in the building, according to emergency radio traffic.

The building was evacuated, and firefighters were searching for the cause of the smoke smell.

Additional details were not immediately available.

