Smile: Dental Day Offers Free Treatments

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is teaming up with Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and its charitable foundation, and Santa Barbara-Ventura County Dental Care Foundation to offer the community a free Dental Day, Friday, April 20.

The event will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic, 164 Kinman Ave.

Registration for the event will be at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. To prevent long lines and waiting, patients will be assigned an appointment time at registration.

All are welcome, but children under age 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Dentists, health professionals, and community volunteers from the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Ventura County areas will donate their time and skills to provide basic dental treatments at no cost to patients.

Treatments may include exams, X-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, and fluoride varnish applications.

Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis for a one treatment, free of charge. The event is designed to serve those who do not have dental insurance or can’t afford the cost of a dental exam, but are in need of oral care.

“Humans cannot have a healthy body without having good oral health; the two go hand in hand," said Dr. Domenic Caluori, chief dental officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

"Therefore, SBNC created this day together with our partner organizations to enable our Goleta dental clinic, local dentists and volunteers help the neediest people in our community," Dr. Caluori said.

"We want to have a fun day and reach everyone in our community who does not have the means to see a dentist due to lack of dental insurance or personal funds,” he said.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics thanks the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime for its donation to the dental clinics.

The Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic is part of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, an independent, nonprofit health-care organization dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable medical and dental care to those in need in Santa Barbara County, regardless of one's ability to pay.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is comprised of two dental clinics and four medical clinics, and offers behavioral health services that serve some 21,000 people in the community.

— Angelina Macias for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.