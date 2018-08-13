Monday, August 13 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

SmileDirectClub Opens Shop in Santa Barbara

By Kirby Franzese for SmileDirectClub | August 13, 2018 | 4:28 p.m.

SmileDirectClub has opened a Santa Barbara brick-and-mortar SmileShop, at 7 W. Figueroa St., Ste. 200 + 300. SmileShop hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

SmileDirectClub was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a smile they love. The SmileDirectClub service digitally connects customers who are looking for a straighter smile with an affiliated licensed dentist or orthodontist in their area.

The customer has the option to use a convenient at-home impression kit which is sent right to his or her door.

SmileDirectClub allows consumers to achieve a straighter smile without the hassle of a monthly in-person visit, and instead connects them with their assigned doctor remotely.

The service averages 60 percent less than the price of similar treatment options, and the typical treatment plan takes six months.
 
SmileDirectClub’s invisible aligners give consumers who might not otherwise be able to afford costly and lengthy orthodontic treatment the opportunity to get a smile they love.
  
SmileDirectClub was founded in 2014 by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Ventures, whose portfolio companies include 1-800-CONTACTS and Quicken Loans, and is based in Nashville.

For more information visit SmileDirectClub.com.

— Kirby Franzese for SmileDirectClub.

