Smith, Schwartz Prevail at Sam Adams Invitational

On a windy day at Westmont College, J. Patrick Smith and Lindsay Schwartz won the decathlon and heptathlon at the Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational on Saturday.

Smith’s total score was 7,351, edging Kansas State’s Reinis Kregers’ 7,304.

Smith, who went to Dos Pueblos High School, was named a National Field Athlete of the Year in Division 2 last year while competing for Chico State.

Schwartz, competing for the Santa Barbara Track Club, totaled 5,942. In second was Lindsay Lettow with 5,674.

The meet was significant for the elite level of talent present. Decathlon world-record holder Ashton Eaton competed in events on Friday but rested on Saturday. Eaton’s time of 45.86 in the 400 meters was the third-best time of his career.

Other athletes to compete in select events were high-jump world champion Jesse Williams. The Nike athlete cleared 7'5″ on Friday afternoon. Adidas’ Gunner Nixon, the 2012 Junior World Champion in the decathlon, participated in the discus, shot put and 110 hurdles.

