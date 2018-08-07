Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 3:51 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Smoke from California Wildfires Affecting Santa Barbara County Air Quality

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 7, 2018 | 3:14 p.m.

Smoke from the huge wildfires burning Northern California has made its way to Santa Barbara County, with air quality conditions forecast to be “moderate” Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Air Pollution Control District.

Monitoring stations measuring particular matter showed “moderate” conditions Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Las Flores Canyon, with countywide moderate conditions predicted on Wednesday as well.

Smoke impacts will likely stick around for the next few days, depending on when firefighters make significant progress on containment for the fires burning throughout the state, APCD spokeswoman Lyz Hoffman said. 

The APCD has been posting daily air quality condition forecasts on its website since the Thomas Fire in December, which created the worst-ever air quality in the county and prompted mass hand-outs of protective masks.

The APCD warned residents Tuesday that “smoky conditions are not always reflected in our monitoring station data.

“If you see or smell smoke where you are — and this is especially true for seniors, children, and people with heart or lung conditions — protect your health by staying inside and avoiding outdoor exercise. If you can, create a ‘clean air’ room in your home by running a HEPA air purifier in one of your rooms where you spend a lot of time; HEPA purifiers can improve indoor air quality when it is smoky outside.”

air quality map Click to view larger
An air quality map from the Environmental Protection Agency shows the impact of California wildfires Tuesday.  (Courtesy photo)

Firefighters throughout the state are battling huge blazes, including the massive Mendocino Complex Fires — the Ranch Fire and River Fire, with combined acreage that adds up to the largest recorded California wildfire, surpassing the Thomas Fire’s 281,893 acres (or 440.5 square miles).

Portions of Yosemite National Park have been closed to visitors indefinitely, including Yosemite Valley, as the Ferguson Fire burns nearby, and the deadly Carr Fire continues to devastate Shasta and Trinity counties, including the town of Redding.  

San Luis Obispo and Ventura county air pollution control districts also have reported impacts from out-of-county wildfires.

The Ventura County APCD said Tuesday that air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Simi Valley and Piru areas and “high moderate” elsewhere.

Click here for today's air quality in Santa Barbara County.

air quality graphic Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District told residents Tuesday that wildfire smoke is impacting local air quality.  (Courtesy photo)

Click here for information from APCD on air quality data and creating a clean air room with an air purifier or, as a less expensive option, attaching a HEPA filter to a box fan.  

A vegetation burn at the UC Santa Barbara lagoon near Campus Point is planned for this week, but whether it can go forward depends on the weather, Hoffman noted.

The prescribed burn is relatively small (a half-acre, one day burn) and would be coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and APCD, in addition to UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration. 

The researchers and UCSB want to conduct the permitted burn before school is back in session, Hoffman noted. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

