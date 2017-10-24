Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Stop Spread of Vegetation Fire Off Highway 33 in Ventura County

2 firefighters injured in blaze that charred 87 acres and was 50% contained; roads in the area reopened

A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Highway 33 near Lake Casitas in Ventura County. Smoke from the blaze was visible in the Santa Barbara area. Click to view larger
A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon along Highway 33 near Lake Casitas in Ventura County. Smoke from the blaze was visible in the Santa Barbara area. (Ventura County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:44 a.m. | October 24, 2017 | 3:53 p.m.

Firefighters were able to gain the upper hand on a vegetation that broke out Tuesday afternoon along Highway 33 near Lake Casitas in Ventura County.

The 2-alarm blaze, dubbed the Vista Fire, broke out at about 2:45 p.m. on the 7200 block of Ventura Avenue, near Foster Park, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Smoke from the fire was visible from some areas of the South Coast of Santa Barbara County.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the area burned was reduce to 87 acres — from 117 acres — based on better mapping overnight. Containment remained at 50 percent.

No structures were threatened.

Two firefighters were injured battling the fire; one who had smoke inhalation was treated and released, while a second who suffered multiple bee stings was taken to a local hospital.

Smoke from a fire burning along Highway 33 near Lake Casitas in Ventura County was visible from the Santa Barbara area Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Smoke from a fire burning along Highway 33 near Lake Casitas in Ventura County was visible from the Santa Barbara area Tuesday afternoon. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Highway 33 was closed in both directions between Casitas Vistas and Sulfur Mountain roads south of Ojai, but reopened Wednesday morning.

Santa Ana Road was closed for a time, but was later reopened.

Southbound Ventura Avenue at Casitas Vista remained closed due to public safety apparatus in the area.

At least two helicopters and other aircraft were brought in to help battle the blaze, along with a reported 150 firefighters on the ground.

About 60 students from Ventura Teen Challenge were voluntarily evacuated from a school in the area, fire officials said.

A power outage in the area affected some 3,300 customers, according to fire officials.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Flames burn through an oak-forested area near Lake Casitas on Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Flames burn through an oak-forested area near Lake Casitas on Tuesday afternoon. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
