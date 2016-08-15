Smoke in Cockpit Forces United Flight to Divert to Santa Barbara

A United Airlines flight en route from Los Angeles to San Francisco made an emergency landing at the Santa Barbara Airport Monday night after the crew detected smoke in the cockpit.

United Flight 640, an Airbus 320 with 174 people aboard, left LAX at 6:37 p.m., according to the FlightAware web site.

“The crew reported a problem with smoke in the cockpit, and made the decision to divert to the nearest airport that could handle an aircraft of that size,” said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The plane reversed course over San Luis Obispo County, and landed without incident at the Santa Barbara Airport at about 7:20 p.m.

Once on the ground, the plane taxied over to the terminal area, and the passengers and crew were taken off without incident, Mercado said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from both the city and Santa Barbara County responded to the incident, Mercado said.

After the plane was cleared of people, crews used thermal-imaging equipment to check for heat and smoke throughout the aircraft, Mercado said, but none was found.

Another aircraft reportedly was being brought in so that the passengers could complete their trip to San Francisco.