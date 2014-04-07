Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Reported Smoke Is from Prescribed Burns in Los Padres Forest

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 7, 2014 | 12:48 p.m.

Several Santa Barbara County residents placed calls last week to the Los Padres National Forest Ranger Districts last week reporting smoke, but officials say there is nothing to worry about.

The smoke at various locations was from prescribed burns taking place throughout the forest.

Forest officials announced last week that cut and piled brush was being burned in the Figueroa Mountain Recreational Area, located a few miles northwest of Los Olivos, as well as in the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area.

Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen said that the various ranger districts had gotten some calls from people asking about the smoke and who hadn't been aware of the burns going on.

Normally, January through March is the time when burns will take place, "but because the weather was cooperating, we went ahead," he said.

"We're out doing a lot of mechanical work, with a masticator in overgrown areas," he said, adding that crews have been putting cut brush into larges piles up on Figueroa Mountain and near Frazier Park.

There's a small window when the weather presents less of a fire hazard and prescribed burns can be done, but for the last two years, that window has closed because of severe conditions, Madsen said.

As a result, some of the brush piles have been waiting to be burned for four or five years because conditions have not been right, he said.

The piles at higher elevations will be surrounded by a ring of snow and then set on fire and with the recent rains and precipitation, crews got to work.

The Forest Service has also been conducting "broadcast burns," Madsen said, where prescribed burns will take place on a larger swath of land.

This type of burn also has to be done during ideal conditions, which can mean a burn of one parcel can take years.

A swath of 10,000 acres near Highway 166, which Madsen called "the Sheep Burn," has been taking place over the last decade as crews work to corral brush and chaparral.

Because the weather is warmer and potential winds could be on the horizon, Madsen doesn't anticipate any burns in the near future.

Madsen said anyone who sees smoke or has questions about the prescribed burns is welcome to call the Santa Barbara Ranger District at 805.967.3481 or Santa Lucia Ranger District at 805.925.9538.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 