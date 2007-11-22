Smoked Turkey Ignites Goleta Fire

Firefighters doused an early morning structure fire at a Goleta home Thanksgiving Day. While the family escaped without injury, the turkey at the center of the conflagration most likely was a goner.
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire was caused by a home smoker that was smoking a turkey overnight on the deck of the home at 6580 Camino Venturoso. Drippings and ash from the setup fell through and ignited cardboard below it, and the fire spread to the wood deck.
The occupants of the home woke up, called 9-1-1 and evacuated before the fire spread to the house. Three engine companies and one ladder company took almost an hour to contain, extinguish and mop-up the fire. No one was hurt. Damage is estimated at $15,000.