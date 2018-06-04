Smokin’ Hot Georgia’s Smokehouse Adds Second Vehicle to Food Truck Fleet

Georgia’s Smokehouse Food Truck Is Smokin’ Hot! Announces 2nd Truck.

When Georgia’s Smokehouse debuted in Santa Barbara in March, serving up gourmet barbecue in all manner of places between Solvang and Carpinteria, we thought it was a pretty good idea. But as crowds lined up at stop after stop, Georgia’s quickly gained a strong following and even a minor cult status among barbecue aficionados and foodies of the Central Coast. That popularity spilled over like a sweet and spicy sauce into catering requests and family-style home and office deliveries.

What ya gonna do when you’re turning down almost as much business as you’re booking? Well, get a second truck, of course! Georgia’s Smokehouse is proud to announce the addition of a second vehicle, which will be a twin to their first, beautifully wrapped in their signature black and red, with that sassy, bluejean clad BBQ gal gracing the side.

What is the secret of their smokin’ hot success? It’s really made up of two portions on the same plate to keep it in the language of food. The first portion is good, honest Southern-style barbecue with gourmet flair, conceived and executed by Brian Parks, executive chef and co-owner. This means well-seasoned, dry- and wet-rubbed ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken cooked slow and long over real oak, hickory and applewood till they are full of flavor and tender as can be.

These mains are paired with tasty and inventive sides like deep-fried brussel sprouts with roasted tomato relish or cabbage and apple slaw made fresh daily. They also have delicious cheesy hush puppies that fry up crisp and light and a not-so-secret vegetarian menu for the carnivorously challenged.

The second portion of the business success plate is cooked up by Parks' wife and partner, Alissa Parks, who grew up in Santa Barbara and has deep ties to the community. A San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara City College alumna, she focuses on the sales and marketing side of the business, scheduling stops and quoting and scheduling fully catered events as well as family-style deliveries where the hot food is packaged and dropped off for the customer to serve themselves.

Alissa is a master at keeping the customers in line (literally) and happy while they are waiting to order, and then running the finished orders to the customers — schmoozing all the while. She does all the social media, keeping up the website, calendar, Facebook page and Twittering away the day. She even sends out daily Georgia’s location updates to their cult followers.

With regular stops at Telegraph Brewing Company, Carr Winery, Yardi Systems, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, San Marcos High Food Truck Night, Island Brewing Company in Carpinteria and many others, the challenge is to also service all the requests for private parties, corporate events, wedding and grand-opening celebrations.

“That’s where the second truck will really help,” Parks said.

Click here for more information on Georgia's Smokehouse, or call 805.845.4584. Connect with Georgia's Smokehouse on Facebook. Follow Georgia's Smokehouse on Instagram and Twitter: @georgiastruck.

— Glenn Avolio represents Georgia's Smokehouse.