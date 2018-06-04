Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:41 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Smokin’ Hot Georgia’s Smokehouse Adds Second Vehicle to Food Truck Fleet

By Glenn Avolio for Georgia’s Smokehouse | November 3, 2013 | 9:00 p.m.

Georgia’s Smokehouse Food Truck Is Smokin’ Hot!  Announces 2nd Truck.

When Georgia’s Smokehouse debuted in Santa Barbara in March, serving up gourmet barbecue in all manner of places between Solvang and Carpinteria, we thought it was a pretty good idea. But as crowds lined up at stop after stop, Georgia’s quickly gained a strong following and even a minor cult status among barbecue aficionados and foodies of the Central Coast.  That popularity spilled over like a sweet and spicy sauce into catering requests and family-style home and office deliveries.

What ya gonna do when you’re turning down almost as much business as you’re booking? Well, get a second truck, of course! Georgia’s Smokehouse is proud to announce the addition of a second vehicle, which will be a twin to their first, beautifully wrapped in their signature black and red, with that sassy, bluejean clad BBQ gal gracing the side.

What is the secret of their smokin’ hot success? It’s really made up of two portions on the same plate to keep it in the language of food. The first portion is good, honest Southern-style barbecue with gourmet flair, conceived and executed by Brian Parks, executive chef and co-owner. This means well-seasoned, dry- and wet-rubbed ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken cooked slow and long over real oak, hickory and applewood till they are full of flavor and tender as can be.

These mains are paired with tasty and inventive sides like deep-fried brussel sprouts with roasted tomato relish or cabbage and apple slaw made fresh daily. They also have delicious cheesy hush puppies that fry up crisp and light and a not-so-secret vegetarian menu for the carnivorously challenged.

The second portion of the business success plate is cooked up by Parks' wife and partner, Alissa Parks, who grew up in Santa Barbara and has deep ties to the community. A San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara City College alumna, she focuses on the sales and marketing side of the business, scheduling stops and quoting and scheduling fully catered events as well as family-style deliveries where the hot food is packaged and dropped off for the customer to serve themselves.

Alissa is a master at keeping the customers in line (literally) and happy while they are waiting to order, and then running the finished orders to the customers — schmoozing all the while. She does all the social media, keeping up the website, calendar, Facebook page and Twittering away the day. She even sends out daily Georgia’s location updates to their cult followers.

With regular stops at Telegraph Brewing Company, Carr Winery, Yardi Systems, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, San Marcos High Food Truck Night, Island Brewing Company in Carpinteria and many others, the challenge is to also service all the requests for private parties, corporate events, wedding and grand-opening celebrations.

“That’s where the second truck will really help,” Parks said.

Click here for more information on Georgia's Smokehouse, or call 805.845.4584. Connect with Georgia's Smokehouse on Facebook. Follow Georgia's Smokehouse on Instagram and Twitter: @georgiastruck.

— Glenn Avolio represents Georgia's Smokehouse.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 