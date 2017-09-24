Smooth Rides Shine as Stars of 6th Annual Montecito Motor Classic Car Show

Array of hot wheels draws a crowd in benefit for Santa Barbara Police Activities League, Santa Barbara Police Foundation

Vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles from all decades were lined up on Coast Village Road for the Montecito Motor Classic’s sixth annual benefit car show.

Montecito Motor Classic committee co-chairwoman Dolores Johnson said more than 120 people registered their cars this year. All proceeds go to the Santa Barbara Police Activities League and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.

Among the participants were Wendy and Bill Koehnen, both volunteers with the Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard.

Wendy Koehnen stood alongside a 1938 Ford Deluxe Convertible, a car donated to the museum by Santa Barbara resident Scott Newhall in August.

“This is a new addition to the museum,” she said. “It was in pristine condition, and we thought it needed a debut.

“This type of event makes everyone smile and remember a sweeter past. It brings back joyful memories.”

In 1938, Ford produced more than 415,000 cars — of that number, 2,703 were convertibles.

“Cars are one of the most important mementos of the past,” Koehnen said. “They are important markers of history. Preserving the cars reminds us of our roots.”

The event also marked a celebration of some of the finest automotive legends and design. It commemorated Ferrari’s 70th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro.

