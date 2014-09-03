Paperwork Snafu Forces Judge to Postpone Hearing in Santa Maria Slaying Case

A hearing regarding defense attorneys’ requests for recordings of jail phone calls and copies of mail from multiple defendants charged in the gang-related slaying of a Santa Maria man last year had to be postponed due to a paperwork snafu.

Several defense attorneys said Wednesday that they had not received the County Counsel Office’s response to a motion demanding that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department provide them copies of jail recordings and mail, forcing Superior Court Judge Rick Brown to reschedule the hearing.

The seven defendants and their defense attorneys gathered Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria Juvenile Court for pre-trial motions. The unusual setting is due to the number of defendants, attorneys and deputies involved in the case.

The six men and one teen are charged in connection with the slaying of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria in March 2013. His body was found later in a U-Haul truck parked in Orcutt.

The defendants are Ramon David Maldonado, Reyes Gonzalez, Santos Sauceda, David Maldonado, Anthony Soils, Ramon Maldonado Jr. and Jason Castillo. Four other defendants, Pedro Torres Jr., Carmen Cardenas, Verenisa Aviles and Robert Stan Sosa, accepted pleas in the case.

Defense attorney Tom Allen, who represents Gonzalez, filed the motion seeking access to the jail recordings and mail but other defense attorneys joined in his effort.

During an earlier hearing, Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen had said that an intern with her office only listened to some of the recordings and denied allegations the prosecution wasn’t providing the required information to defense attorneys.

When they gathered Wednesday for a special hearing on the matter, Allen said he wasn’t aware of the county’s motion to quash the subpoena and a poll of other attorneys revealed he wasn’t the only one who hadn’t received it.

“No, I have not seen the motion to quash,” said defense attorney Michael Scott, who last month was reappointed to represent Ramon Maldonado after he served as his own attorney for a few months.

Brown reluctantly rescheduled the hearing to give attorneys time to review the county counsel’s response.

After several earlier dates were rejected due to scheduling conflicts with some of the attorneys, the judge set an Oct. 1 hearing to consider the motion regarding jail recordings.

“It sounds like we have to come back,” Brown said, reminding the attorneys of the difficulty of rescheduling matters in this complex case. “It’s costly of all our time.”

A frustrated Allen noted this wasn’t the first time he sought the recordings.

“I’ve been trying to get this information all this time,” Allen said.

Senior Deputy County Counsel Kevin Ready Sr. said that if the judge orders the Sheriff’s Department to provide the data the county must hire a contractor to sift through the recordings and assemble them.

“That’s not an instant process,” Ready said.

Defense attorney Addison Steele, who represents Solis, expressed concerns that the Oct. 1 hearing date won’t leave much time to review hundreds of hours of recording before the criminal trial’s scheduled start Nov. 17.

“We can’t go to trial without listening to them,” Steele said.

The judge also denied a request to sever Sauceda’s case from the trial involving the rest of the defendants, saying he “apparently took an active part in all the events around the alleged homicide.”

However, Brown postponed acting on a different request to separate the teen defendant, Ramon David Maldonado Jr., from the other trial. That matter also will be heard Oct. 1.

Also Wednesday, the planned trial schedule — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with two 15-minute breaks — brought concern from Scott about his ability to serve his other clients, appear in other courts and handle matters involving his private law practice.

Scott asked the judge to reconsider the five-day week to give attorneys time to deal with their other cases and additional matters as other defense attorneys agreed.

“If we didn’t do it every day, it will be hard to keep the momentum going,” Brown said.

By ending at 2 p.m., the attorneys would have time to handle their other matters in the late afternoons, the judge said.

Brown said other judges have agreed to accommodate the attorneys involved in this case.

“I want to be flexible and keep an open mind, but I want to get the trial done,” Brown added

Bramsen also said custody deputies had noted the state law requires that the defendants — all of whom remain in county custody — have a meal time so one break likely would need to last longer than the planned 15 minutes.

