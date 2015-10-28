Snoop Dogg Headlining UC Santa Barbara Halloween Weekend Concert

Advice

Tickets to see Snoop Dogg at UC Santa Barbara’s Thunderdome event center this weekend were already sold out late Tuesday — a plus for organizers who are trying to lure students away from the party culture at nearby Isla Vista.

UCSB’s Associated Students program board is presenting two concerts on Friday and Saturday in the hopes that fewer revelers will participate in what historically has been a busy street and house party weekend for Halloween, which falls on Saturday this year.

The concerts, which cost $5 to attend and are only open to currently enrolled UCSB students, feed off a “keep it local” campaign the university and AS started last year.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will perform Saturday night and Fitz & the Tantrums will take the stage Friday night at the indoor stadium that seats some 5,600 people.

Fitz & the Tantrums tickets were still available Wednesday, but the event's Facebook page said Snoop Dogg tickets sold out late Tuesday.

Doors for both concerts open at 8:30 p.m., with organizers hoping to keep students entertained until 1 a.m.

In 2014, the AS program board hosted only one concert for Halloween but wanted to make this year “bigger and better,” according to an events website.

UCSB students can participate in a number of other activities throughout the Halloween weekend, including a scavenger “haunt” and two “chill out” spaces hosted by Take Back The Night at the Pardall Center, 6550 Pardall Road in Isla Vista.

Hydration stations will also be provided.

