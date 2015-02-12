Snow Delights Youngsters at Allan Hancock College

With temperatures climbing into the low 80s, some Central Coast children received a cool treat at Allan Hancock College on Thursday.

Hancock’s Children’s Center celebrated its annual “Snow Day” in the Commons area on the Santa Maria campus.

The winter wonderland enjoyed by 100 preschoolers provided a sensory learning experience for the youngsters, many of whom had never seen snow, explained Yvon Frazier, program director of early childhood studies.

A local company donated the snow.

Members of the college’s Plant Services Department shaped the snow into play areas and even built a sled run.

“This is one of the most exciting events of the year for all of us, but especially the children,” Frazier said.

