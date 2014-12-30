Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Snow Is Prelude to Frosty New Year’s in Santa Barbara County

Freeze watch, warnings issued as temperatures at or below freezing are expected in most areas

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 8:32 a.m. | December 30, 2014 | 6:10 p.m.

A shelter protects a Santa Barbara County fire truck from snow falling Tuesday afternoon in New Cuyama. (Greg Nuckols / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

It's cold and it's getting colder in Santa Barbara County.

Residents and visitors planning to head out to ring in the New Year on Wednesday night could be faced with sub-freezing temperatures in many areas, according to the National Weather Service.

As a prelude to the frosty New Year's Eve, snow was falling Tuesday afternoon in New Cuyama in the county's remote northeast corner.

Photos of the white stuff were posted on the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Facebook page by crews at Station 41 in New Cuyama.

There also were reports of snow flurries along the Santa Ynez Range Tuesday evening.

Forecasters issued a Freeze Warning for the Santa Maria area from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the weather service office in Oxnard.

A Freeze Warning means temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees for at least two consecutive hours are imminent.

Measures should be taken to protect crops and sensitive vegetation, and vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn. Exposed pipes should be wrapped to keep them from bursting.

The low overnight Wednesday in Santa Maria was expected to be 29 degrees, Bartling said.

In Santa Barbara, forecasters were predicting a low of 29 degrees overnight Wednesday.

A Hard Freeze Watch will be in effect for Santa Barbara and much of the county from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday. A Hard Freeze Watch means several hours of temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees are possible. Cold-protection measures are strongly encouraged.

A Wind Watch also was issued for communities along the South Coast, including Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria, with possible gusts to 60 mph.

High temperatures for New Year’s Day will be around 60 degrees, Bartling said, while the overnight lows will linger in the mid to upper 30s.

“It’s a very cold low-pressure system coming down from Canada,” she said, “so it’s going to be cold.”

A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect after midnight Wednesday in the Santa Ynez Valley, with a low temperature of 27 expected.

Bartling said snow could fall in the mountains above Los Angeles, but she didn’t expect much on Santa Barbara’s mountains.

The cold front will bring a chance of light, scattered showers to the area, although Bartling said forecasters were predicting less than a tenth of an inch.

The record low for New Year’s Eve in Santa Maria is 27 degrees, set in 1975, and Santa Barbara’s low of 28 was set in 1990, Bartling said.

In response to the expected temperature drop, the county’s Freedom Warming Centers will open for those without shelter.

North County Warming Centers will open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at Peace Lutheran Church, 100 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc, and at the Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St. in Santa Maria.

South County warming centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara, the Veterans Memorial Hall at 941 Walnut Ave. in Carpinteria, and at University United Methodist Church at 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A National Weather Service map shows the expected wind-chill readings for Tuesday night throughout the region.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 