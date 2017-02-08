Teens’ Self-Esteem Climbs at Snowboard Camp

Being in snow was a first-tme experience for some

A group of 11 local teens in grades 6-12 went to Big Bear Mountain Resort recently to hit the slopes and enjoy some healthy outdoor activities with the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

The snowboard camp provided a chance for the kids to meet new friends and gain experience. Some participants had never been to the snow before and were bursting with excitement and energy.

“Going to the mountains and giving the teens a chance to explore can open up their perspective to the beauty of the natural world,” said Gabriel Osollo, Youth, Teen and Family director at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

“Engaging in physical activities like skiing and snowboarding demonstrates ways of staying active by having fun,” Osollo said.

The positivity generated by outdoor activities with good friends and community can profoundly affect a child’s self-esteem and position them for greater success later on in life.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA seeks to foster development with a variety of opportunities for community engagement.

Youth programs include Youth & Government, PILOTS (Progressive Individual Leadership of Teens), sports, summer camps and more. Like all Y programs, youth programs are open to all, with financial assistance available.

To learn more about how to get involved with Youth and Teen programs at the YMCA, contact Osollo at [email protected] or call 687-7727.

For more about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/santabarbara/ or call 687-7727.

— Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for Santa Barbara Family YMCA.