Snowboarding Legend Tom Sims Dies in Santa Barbara

The 62-year-old pioneer was widely credited with building the first snowboard in 1962

Snowboarding founding father Tom Sims died on Wednesday evening at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Sims, a Santa Barbara resident since 1971, is widely credited with building the first snowboard in the 1960s, and founded the SIMS brand in 1976, which built upon his original design to produce the first metal edge snowboard, first pro-model snowboard, first women’s specific snowboard and the first folding highback bindings.

Sims was also the primary snowboarding stunt double for Roger Moore in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill.

Sims would be “forever missed, forever loved and forever a legend,” according to a statement on the SIMS Snowboards website Thursday.

“Tom’s accomplishments speak for themselves. A true pioneer, Tom brought forward thinking concepts and innovations that forever changed the landscape of the snow and skate industry. His constant quest for the deepest powder, the longest downhill paved road and the smoothest wave has been and always will be an inspiration to us all.”

Sims is survived by his wife, Hilary, sister Margie Sims Klinger of Santa Barbara, sons Tommy and Shane, daughter Sarah, and stepdaughters Alexa and Kylie Wagner.

Sims’ family is asking that all memorial donations to be directed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Services were pending Thursday.

