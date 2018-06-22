Soak Up the Last Bit of Summer at Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture and music! The Aug. 7 event will include more than two dozen cultural art venues, all with exhibits, music and/or activities that will help you hang on to the last bit of summer.

You’ll find John Marks & Morganfield Burnett, both longtime local musicians, playing the blues at Paseo Nuevo Center Court. Do your musical tastes run more in the rock/soul/funk/hip-hop/folk genres? Then head to Marshalls Patio (900 State St.) for two-time L.A. Music Award-winning singer-songwriter Jamie Green. She’s a lady with a guitar, just right for a summer’s musical evening.

If you’re looking for a more health-related type of entertainment, how does qi-gong sound? Kristen Hoye from Friendship Center will lead short sessions of this gentle exercise (similar to tai chi) at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. This ancient practice is relaxing, energizing and promotes vitality.

The cascarones of Old Spanish Days Fiesta may be long swept away, but that’s no reason to halt our Viva la! Join Sullivan Goss — An American Gallery (7 & 11 E. Anapamu St.) for folklorico paintings from Mexico and Los Angeles, historical paintings of las Doñas of the Casa de la Guerra and paintings both historical and contemporary of the icons of Fiesta.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum continues Old Spanish Days’ 90th anniversary celebration with their latest exhibition, “Project Fiesta!” Along with the photos, costumes and artifacts, you can try your hand (or feet) at impromptu Latin dance lessons with Dance Fever Studio owners Anastasia and Vasily.

Speaking of Casa de la Guerra (15 E. De la Guerra St.), the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation has partnered with Sullivan Goss and William Dewey to present “Orpha Klinker and Bill Dewey: Landmarks of California.” And did somebody say “sip sangria?” Yes, Salt did (740 State St.)!

ZFolio Gallery (1013 State St.) is celebrating its grand opening! Join Danielle Blade, discussing her unique style and approach to art glass sculpture. You’ll find more sculpture (bronze) at Oliver & Espig (1108 State St.), presenting a selection by gifted author, illustrator and animator Sue DeCicco. Be sure to swing by Santa Barbara Arts (1114 State St., No. 24) to meet local artist Danae Michele Liecht. She designs one-of-a-kind hats, as well as scarves, skirts and other wearable art pieces.

Gallery 27 at Brooks Institute (27 E. Cota St.) presents the photos of four alumni, Greg Cooper, Matt Perko, Ellen Webber and Brian Wilson — well worth the jaunt. If you prefer a “crawl,” join assemblage artist Sue Van Horsen, this month’s curator of The Art Crawl (meet on the back steps of City Hall by De la Guerra Plaza).

For something a bit more eclectic, join Get Oil Out! at the Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.). Environmental artists come together for a benefit art show to commemorate the 45 years since the oil blow-out in the Santa Barbara Channel, which helped inspire the modern environmental movement and the work of GOO! The artist/activist panel begins at 6:30 p.m.



Please note: 1st Thursday: After Hours is on hiatus for August. Please mark your calendar and plan to join Downtown Santa Barbara and the Historic Theatre District for the return of 1st Thursday: After Hours on Sept. 4, hosted by the Lobero Theatre.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Aug. 7. For more information and a complete listing of the programming offered, click here.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.