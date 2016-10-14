Soap Actress Jensen Buchanan Pleads Not Guilty In DUI Crash Case

A veteran soap opera actress on Friday pleaded not guilty to driving while drunk and causing a crash on Highway 154, leaving a man with critical injuries in the spring.

Jensen Buchanan, 54, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court before Judge Patricia Kelly for a further arraignment hearing.

Buchanan’s attorney, Meryl Chambers, entered the not-guilty plea on behalf her client, who attended Friday's hearing after missing the previous one with permission.

With a blood-alcohol level allegedly more than four times the legal limit, Buchanan faces several charges, including felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and felony driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or greater.

She also is charged with causing great bodily injury to Bradley Asolas, 56, of Camarillo, and an allegation her blood-alcohol level exceeded .15 percent.

Court documents allege Buchanan was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .34 when the crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. May 18 on Highway 154.

Buchanan was driving a Mercedes S550 east on Highway 154 when her vehicle drifted across the double yellow line directly into the path of a westbound Ford C-Max near the Live Oak Camp entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After privately talking to the defense attorney and Deputy District Attorney Tiffany Dix, the judge ordered Buchanan to remain in a sober-living program and continue to wear an electronic alcohol monitor.

She was told to return to court on Nov. 30, when another judge is expected to set a date for the preliminary hearing.

Buchanan appeared on numerous soap operas in nearly three decades, including most recently on The Young and the Restless in 2015, and previously on One Life to Live and Another World.

