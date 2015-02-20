Sober Residents of Recovery Ranch Travel to Costa Rica with Habitat for Humanity

Recovery Ranch has expanded into the global community through its newest branch, Ranch Outreach, by offering 14 of its residents the opportunity to travel abroad to Nicoya, Costa Rica, with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family.

Residents got to build a foundation for the house with local contractors, participate in intercultural activities with the family, and practice recovery together in a challenging new environment.

The trip was a success, providing a life-changing opportunity for clean and sober men with six-plus months sober to broaden their perspective and connect with the local family as well as each other.

The ranch standard of accountability, hard work and selflessness were integral to the experience, allowing residents the chance to apply the principles of the 12-step program and embrace their newfound role as positive ambassadors to those struggling with poverty.

Based on a consistent commitment to selflessness and community volunteer work, this partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a new, yet natural extension of Recovery Ranch’s action-based program of recovery.

