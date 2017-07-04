SoCal Volleyball 16U Girls Finish Higher Than Seeding at Volleyball Festival

Girls Volleyball

The girls 16-under team of the Santa Barbara-based SoCal Volleyball Club competed at the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix and finished higher than its seeding after four days of competition.

Coached by Greg Novak, the SoCal 16-Greg team finished 37th out of 97 teams. It entered the tournament seeded 43rd.

“Each day the level of competition intensified,” Novak said. “Of the 10 teams we played, two of them finished in the top 10.”

SoCal 16-Greg was comprised of players from Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego and Laguna Blanca.

“The goal was to finish the tournament with a higher placement and the team achieved that goal,” Novak said. “We battled and every day I could see an improvement in each of our players. Each of the players made some spectacular plays and I have vivid memories of each of them. It was a great season and I’ll miss each of the players but look forward to seeing them during the fall high school season.”

The SoCal Volleyball Club is directed by Matt and Megan O’Carroll. The club fielded girls travel teams at the 16 and 13s level. The club offers summer camps and clinics and hosts a summer trip to Spain at the 15 and 18s level.

Members of the club have access to large-scale recruiting services and an online database that includes contact information for every college in the country.

“We offer more than just the gym and ball, said Megan O’Carroll. “We offer a place for the kids to grow through character and kindness and be part of a family.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .