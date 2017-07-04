Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:56 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

SoCal Volleyball 16U Girls Finish Higher Than Seeding at Volleyball Festival

The SoCal Volleyball Club’s Girls 16U team consists of, top row, from left: Belle Gilliam, Anabel Caesar, coach Greg Novak, Becky McKinny, Avalon Gagnon, Lauren Holsted, Caitlin Gainey, Bailey Steelman, Lily McWhirter; kneeling, from left: Hannah Fabre and Olivia Andrews; not pictured is Alexa Osti. Click to view larger
The SoCal Volleyball Club’s Girls 16U team consists of, top row, from left: Belle Gilliam, Anabel Caesar, coach Greg Novak, Becky McKinny, Avalon Gagnon, Lauren Holsted, Caitlin Gainey, Bailey Steelman, Lily McWhirter; kneeling, from left: Hannah Fabre and Olivia Andrews; not pictured is Alexa Osti. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 4, 2017 | 5:28 p.m.

The girls 16-under team of the Santa Barbara-based SoCal Volleyball Club competed at the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix and finished higher than its seeding after four days of competition.

Coached by Greg Novak, the SoCal 16-Greg team finished 37th out of 97 teams. It entered the tournament seeded 43rd.

“Each day the level of competition intensified,” Novak said. “Of the 10 teams we played, two of them finished in the top 10.”

SoCal 16-Greg was comprised of players from Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego and Laguna Blanca.

“The goal was to finish the tournament with a higher placement and the team achieved that goal,” Novak said. “We battled and every day I could see an improvement in each of our players. Each of the players made some spectacular plays and I have vivid memories of each of them. It was a great season and I’ll miss each of the players but look forward to seeing them during the fall high school season.”

The SoCal Volleyball Club is directed by Matt and Megan O’Carroll. The club fielded girls travel teams at the 16 and 13s level. The club offers summer camps and clinics and hosts a summer trip to Spain at the 15 and 18s level.

Members of the club have access to large-scale recruiting services and an online database that includes contact information for every college in the country.

“We offer more than just the gym and ball, said Megan O’Carroll. “We offer a place for the kids to grow through character and kindness and be part of a family.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 