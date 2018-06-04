SoCalGas to Give $25,000 to Firefighters Alliance

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) will present a check for $25,000 to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance during an event 2:45-3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at C.L. Tenney Memorial Fire Headquarters 121 W. Carrillo Blvd.
The funds supported the Kick Ash Bash fundraiser, which provided support to families and individuals impacted by the Thomas Fire and January debris flow.
The Firefighters Alliance also will buy equipment for Santa Barbara City and County firefighters and first responders.
In 2017, SoCalGas invested more than $10 million in nearly 1,000 organizations across its service territory.
— Melissa Bailey for Southern California Gas Company.