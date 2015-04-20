Soccer4Water Kicking Off Inaugural Penalty Kick Tournament at Girsh Park

Soccer4Water will host its inaugural Penalty Kick Tournament from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Girsh Park turf field, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.

The tournament is open to boys and girls age 10 or older.

The penalty shootout will be raising money to support families all over the world with clean water. The soccer-loving kids' goal is to raise about $10,000 for a water filtration system. With these systems a whole village could have a clean water source.

Take a shot — save a life!

Register online by clicking here, or pay the $10 entry fee at the door. There will be prizes for the winner of each division and for overall champion.

A group of young soccer players who want to change the world for the better. We want to use our love for soccer to help people around the world who don’t have clean, safe water to drink. Any questions, please contact [email protected].