Soccer Game Gets Away From San Marcos in First Half

Boys Soccer

Levi Sheffey scored his third goal of the season for San Marcos, but the Royals were dominated by Hueneme and suffered a 4-1 non-league boys soccer defeat on Tuesday in Oxnard.

"Hueneme walked all over us tonight," San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said. "They were better than us in every aspect, but I can't blame the boys for our performance today. I didn't do a job of coaching them tonight or getting them prepared for a very good Hueneme team. Unfortunately, I didn't make the right adjustments during the game, although I tried, it wasn't good enough."

Hueneme scored three goals in the first half.

Torres said his team struggled at reading the game.

"I have to do a better job at training of getting the boys fully prepared to play an entire match and not lose focus," he said.

