Soccer: SBCC Men to Host Cuyamaca in SoCal Regional; Women to Take On San Diego Mesa

The men are seeded No. 4, and the lady Vaqueros are seeded 10th.

The Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team was seeded No. 4 for the Southern Cal Regional and will play host to No. 13 Cuyamaca of San Diego at 1 p.m. Saturday in La Playa Stadium.

Thirteen schools made the men’s regional and the top three got first-round byes.

The Vaqueros, champions of the WSC with an 18-4 record, tied the school record by winning their last 11 games. Sophomore Mark Knight scored 28 goals for the second straight year and won his second consecutive scoring title with 75 points.

Knight was named Player of the Year in the WSC, and SBCC’s John Sisterson earned his first Coach of the Year award.

Cuyamaca (10-6-4) won the Pacific Coast Conference with an 8-1-3 mark.

If SBCC wins, it will face the winner of the No. 5 Santa Ana and No. 12 Southwestern on Tuesday.

The SBCC women’s soccer team (13-2-5) was seeded 10th and will travel to No. 7 San Diego Mesa (13-3-5) to play at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Vaqueros were second in the WSC while Mesa tied for second in the Pacific Coast Conference.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.