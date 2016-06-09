Social Media Specialist Amanda Clark Joins The Goddard Company

Amanda Clark has joined The Goddard Company Public Relations as an account executive specializing in social media to better promote its expanding group of clients and growing business.

Clark honed her social media skills as an art director for a nationally recognized fashion brand. She attended Long Island University and is finishing her undergraduate education at Westmont College.

The firm, led by President Jennifer Goddard Combs, uses a team approach to generate publicity for its clients through newspapers, magazines, the Internet, radio and television locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

As an account executive, Clark is writing, arranging media interviews, interfacing with clients and executing social media campaigns to further develop brand recognition.

The Goddard Company is based in Carpinteria at 550 Maple Street, Suite G.

For more information, call 805.565.3990 or visit www.thegoddardcompany.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs represents The Goddard Company Public Relations.