Activist Band Quetzal to Rock UCSB

By Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center | February 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

As a part of the Resilient Love in a Time of Hate series, the UCSB MultiCultural Center presents An Evening of [email protected] Rock with Quetzal, a Grammy Award-winning rock group from East Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the HUB at UCSB.

Quetzal, which has contributed to 20 years of music, community, and artivism, weaves together funk, rock and regional Mexican folk-music varietals, including ranchera, cumbia, salsa, and fusions of international rhythms.

Quetzal’s “Imaginaries” album won the Grammy award for Latin rock.

The band's music is rooted in social activism, feminism and belief in the radical potential of expressive culture. During the past two decades, Quetzal has created a cultural platform that has sounded against conditions of oppression and marginalization.

The band creates and occupies a physical and conceptual space outside the established structures of capitalism and government. In such safe space, neighbors, musicians, artists, children, adults and viejitos, build a community around music.

In that space, the audience becomes as much musician as the people on the stage holding the instruments.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/mcc-quetzal. Prices are $5 UCSB for students, and youth under age 12, and $15 for general admission.

For more information, visit www.mcc.ucsb.edu.

— Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 

