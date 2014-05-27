California Central Coast Society of Asian Americans Mourns Loss of Youths in Isla Vista Tragedy

Asian Americans are a small minority in the Santa Barbara County. But in our college campuses, we have a good number of Asian American students enrolled.

In the Isla Vista tragedy, three of the six victims are of Asian American descent. They are Cheng Yuan Hong, 20, and George Chen, 19, both of San Jose, and Weihan Wang, 20, of Fremont.

The California Central Coast Society of Asian Americans extends its profound sympathy to their families and to those of Veronika Weiss, Katherine Cooper and Christopher Michael-Martinez.

This tragedy, yet another senseless violence in todayʼs society that snuffed the life of hopeful youths, happened just after CCCSAAʼs joyous celebration of May, the Asian-Pacific Americans Heritage Month last Wednesday.

The CCCSAA will remember all these young victims when it joins the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation in its celebration of Santa Barbaraʼs rich Asian American heritage at Good Fortune this Saturday, May 31, at Casa de la Guerra.

In the late 19th and 20th centuries, the Presidioʼs vicinity was a culturally unique neighborhood of coexisting Chinese and Japanese communities with their thriving businesses. Through the Trustʼs efforts, their old buildings are now historic landmarks.

Though small in number, Asian Americans in the Central Coast and most anywhere they are today, have been relevant and productive members of the community.