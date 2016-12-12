Sofia Garcia-Capelletti’s 4 Goals Send Santa Barbara Girls to First Win

Girls Soccer

Sofia Garcia-Capelletti buried four goals, lifting Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team to its first win of the season, a 4-0 shutout against Righetti on Monday night at Peabody Stadium.

"Sofia is a special player and a true goal scorer," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "We have asked a lot of her this season and she has not disappointed."

Garcia-Capelletti scored her first goal early in the first half off an assist from Cate Herrel. The score remained 1-0 through halftime.

Payton Wolf fed Garcia-Capelletti with a long ball and the forward got behind the defense, beat a defender, and dribbled past the goalkeeper before scoring into the open net for a 2-0 lead in the second half.

She finished a pass from Alissa Becerra for her third goal in the 60th minute and notched No. 4 five minutes later, picking off a back-pass to the goalkeeper and putting her shot away.

"The whole team played great tonight, especially Mae Hancock, who earned the shutout in the goal tonight," said Wolf.

The Dons are 1-3 on the season.

